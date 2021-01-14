Rahul Gandhi Wishes Farmers On Harvest Festivals, With Dig At Government

Rahul Gandhi has been backing the farmers' protests near Delhi's borders. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today extended "special prayers and wishes" for farmers protesting against the controversial agri laws as he wished the people of the country on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

"Harvest season is a time of joy and celebrations. Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu, Bhogi and Uttarayan! Special prayers and wishes for our Kisan-Mazdoors who are fighting for their rights against powerful forces," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Mr Gandhi also tweeted about his visit to Tamil Nadu today where he will witness the controversial bull taming event ''Jallikattu''. "I am coming to Tamil Nadu today to celebrate Pongal with you. I will attend the Jallikattu festival in Madurai," read his tweet in Tamil.

His visit would "honour the farmers and the valorous Tamil culture", Congress leaders in the southern state had said.

Mr Gandhi has been backing the farmers' protests, which has seen a huge participation of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states, near Delhi's borders. Thousands have been demanding repeal of the laws, which farmers say will leave them at the mercy of corporates.

The Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala had recently hit out at the centre over an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court against the farmers' parade on Republic Day. "Martyrdom of more than 60 farmers (annadatas) didn't embarrass... but Modi government is embarrassed by the tractor rally," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in response to the affidavit that cited that "Republic Day parade disruption will be an embarrassment to the nation".

More than 60 farmers have died, according to the protesters, after the agitation began late November. While some have committed suicide, others have died while protesting amid the winter chill.

In eight rounds of talks with farmers' unions over the past month, the government had firmly ruled out withdrawing the laws but had insisted that amendments were on the table.



With both the parties showing no signs of backing down, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a freeze on the farm laws and set up a four-member committee for talks with farmers to end the crisis.

The court said the committee will listen to the "grievances of the farmers relating to the farm laws and the views of the government and make recommendations".