Pics: Rahul Gandhi's Evening With Motorcycle Mechanics At Delhi Market

Rahul Gandhi can also be seen repairing a bike.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a bike repairing shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh market on Tuesday, continuing his public outreach initiative. He reached the market around 5:15 pm and was greeted by large crowds cheering for him.

Continuing his interaction with people just like during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader conversed with the local businessmen and workers of the market. Mr Gandhi also spoke to the mechanics about the problems they face.

Rahul Gandhi can also be seen repairing a bike and lending a hand to the mechanics in photographs shared by him.

The former Congress chief shared the photographs of his visit on Facebook with a caption: "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving. #BharatJodoYatra."

Mr Gandhi exited the shop at 7 pm. He also shook hands and clicked pictures with people who had gathered outside the shop.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Washington to New York and engaged in a candid conversation with the driver that centred around the everyday lives of Indian-origin truck drivers in the US.

Mr Gandhi's US truck journey came days after he took a truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems of truck drivers.

Rahul Gandhi has been meeting people and listening to the voice of common citizens on a regular basis.

From visiting Old Delhi and students of Mukherjee Nagar and Delhi University to taking to a BMTC Bus and Blinkit Bike ride in Bengaluru, he has actively engaged with people from various sections of society, continuing his process of listening to people like during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.