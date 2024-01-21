'Rahul Gandhi Fears My Son': Himanta Sarma On Congress's Big Charge

Himanta Sarma said Rahul Gandhi has started to fear his son who is a student. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that his former colleague and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to be afraid of him, and now he has started to fear his son.

Mr Sarma also termed the Congress seeking a probe into his family businesses as Mr Gandhi's "bachpana" (childishness).

"Earlier, Rahul Gandhi used to afraid of me, now he has started to fear my son who is a student. My son will not enter politics, then why is he (Rahul Gandhi) afraid of him," he told reporters.

The Congress yesterday wrote to the CBI director, urging him to probe the businesses related to Chief Minister's family.

The Gandhi vs Sarma verbal duel began Friday with the Congress leader terming his former colleague the "most corrupt chief minister" in the country who could "teach corruption" to other BJP chief ministers.

Speaking at a rally during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he also alleged that Mr Sarma's family - including his son - were engaged in corruption.

The Chief Minister hit back and said no one can be more corrupt than the Gandhi family.

The Congress yatra, which began mid-January from Manipur, is currently passing through Assam.