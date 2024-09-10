'Hateful Words...': BJP Leader's Attack Over Rahul Gandhi's Comment On Sikhs

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted to Rahul Gandhi's comments about Sikhism.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday after the latter's comment - the fight between their two parties is over an ideological divide and "... whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban... wear a kada (the steel bangle) ... go to a gurdwara".

Mr Sirsa accused him of using "hateful words" towards the Sikh community and said, "He (Mr Gandhi) said Sikhs in India are fighting for their identity and right to practice their religion."

"Your dirty politics is diving the country. You have stooped so low that you allege that Sikhs in India cannot wear turbans and kada... you say Sikhs and gurdwaras are not safe in India."

"I condemn his words. Our Prime Minister wears the turban to gurdwaras...he respects Sikhism," Mr Sirsa, the BJP's National Secretary, said in a video statement released this morning.

Mr Sirsa remined Mr Gandhi Sikhs had occupied some of the highest offices in the country.

"India is proud of its Sikhs. You used gurdwara, dastar or pagh (turban), kada and kripaan (the curved blade wielded by Khalsa Sikhs) to spread hate in your heart against Sikhs..." he alleged.

Mr Gandhi, interacting with Indian diaspora an event in Virginia in the United States, had underlined the fight between the BJP and the opposition, much of which has banded together under the INDIA umbrella to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, is ideological.

He had also stressed this fight is "for all religions".

"First of all... you have to understand what the fight is about. It is not about politics... that is superficial. The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India... or if a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India... or if a Sikh is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about and (it is) not just for a Sikh. It is for all religions."

Mr Gandhi pointed to people from various Indian states in his audience and underscored the wealth of "history... language... tradition" that each state brings to the country.

"I can see in the crowd people from Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala... (you think) Punjab is a simple word... but it is not a simple word. This is your history, your language, your tradition. Your entire imagination is in this word..." he said.

During his events in the US Mr Gandhi launched veiled attacks on the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, stating that neither understood India is for all.

Using a plate of food, a thali, as an example, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "In India everything works together...if someone says rice is more important than dal (in a thali) and vegetable are the least important, what will happen? That is what BJP does," he said.

Mr Gandhi also spoke out on the Congress' bank accounts being sealed shortly before the April-June general election, which left the party, he said, without funds for campaigning.

However, he said something had "changed" in India after the election, in which the INDIA bloc stopped the BJP from an outright majority and left it relying on the NDA to form the government.

The BJP did not take the jabs lying down, and counter-accused Mr Gandhi of insulting India.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told news agency ANI Mr Gandhi is "eager to bat for China". "Rahul does not stop here, he attacks the Indian legal system just because he is out on bail. He predicts social tension in India just because it is his strategy to divide and rule."

