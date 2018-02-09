Rahul Gandhi Wants To Speak In Parliament On Rafale Deal, Demands Answers The government has rubbished the Congress stand, arguing that the new agreement includes a superior weapons package and logistical support, which had been absent in the previous one.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi has alleged that there is "something fishy" about the deal to buy Rafale jets from France. New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, raising the pitch on the Rafale jet deal, has asked for a discussion in parliament under a rule that makes it a must for the government to answer.



The Congress president alleges that there is "



According to the party, India is paying more for the jets to France's Dassault than the deal negotiated by the previous Congress-led UPA government for multi-role aircraft.



"Rahul Gandhi wants the government's clarification and he also wants to place some facts before the House. There has been some irregularity in the Rafale deal and the government is hiding behind the confidentiality clause to avoid answers," said Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.



The Congress offensive comes after Nirmala Sitharaman, who promised earlier to share the financial details of the deal, told parliament that it cannot be done. The information, she told parliament, is "

Under the deal, India will pay three times more than what it would have paid under a deal negotiated by the UPA government in 2012.



NDTV has earlier reported that a confidentiality clause in the government-to-government deal meant neither India nor France can release these details unless ordered to do so by a court in the event of a disagreement between both parties. There are similar clauses that existed in all the deals signed by the UPA government.



The Congress alleges irregularities in the deal for buying 36 Rafale fighter jets off-the-shelf from France, which was finalised in September 2016 during PM Modi's visit to that country.



Under the deal, India will pay three times more than what it would have paid under a deal negotiated by the UPA government in 2012.



The government has rubbished the Congress stand, arguing that the UPA had been unable to close the cheaper deal. It also said the new agreement includes a superior weapons package and logistical support, which had been absent in the previous one.



Rahul Gandhi, raising the pitch on the Rafale jet deal, has asked for a discussion in parliament under a rule that makes it a must for the government to answer.The Congress president alleges that there is " something fishy " about the deal to buy 126 fighter jets and that is the reason Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman are silent on it.According to the party, India is paying more for the jets to France's Dassault than the deal negotiated by the previous Congress-led UPA government for multi-role aircraft."Rahul Gandhi wants the government's clarification and he also wants to place some facts before the House. There has been some irregularity in the Rafale deal and the government is hiding behind the confidentiality clause to avoid answers," said Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.The Congress offensive comes after Nirmala Sitharaman, who promised earlier to share the financial details of the deal, told parliament that it cannot be done. The information, she told parliament, is " classified ".In an earlier tweet, Rahul Gandhi had earlier said Ms Sitharaman's "boss" was "silencing her".NDTV has earlier reported that a confidentiality clause in the government-to-government deal meant neither India nor France can release these details unless ordered to do so by a court in the event of a disagreement between both parties. There are similar clauses that existed in all the deals signed by the UPA government.The Congress alleges irregularities in the deal for buying 36 Rafale fighter jets off-the-shelf from France, which was finalised in September 2016 during PM Modi's visit to that country. Under the deal, India will pay three times more than what it would have paid under a deal negotiated by the UPA government in 2012.The government has rubbished the Congress stand, arguing that the UPA had been unable to close the cheaper deal. It also said the new agreement includes a superior weapons package and logistical support, which had been absent in the previous one.