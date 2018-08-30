Rahul Gandhi To Meet Congress Core Group Over Rafale Deal

Sources said the newly-formed core group committee will meet today morning at Rahul Gandhi's residence to discuss further strategy over the Rafale issue.

All India | | Updated: August 30, 2018 03:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi will meet the party's core group today morning to chalk out strategy over the Rafale deal

New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will meet the party's core group today morning to chalk out strategy to further step up the offensive on the Modi government over the Rafale issue, sources said.

After the meeting, some of the party leaders may join a Youth Congress protest march from the AICC headquarters in New Delhi to the Prime Minister's residence, they said.

This will be the first meeting of the group, which has top Congress leaders as members.

The Congress has launched a frontal attack on the government over the Rafale issue and is demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into it.

