Rahul Gandhi To Meet, Address Farmers During 2-Day Rajasthan Visit From Tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi will address a farmers rally at Makrana in Rajasthan's Nagaur district (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold farmers meetings during his two-day visit to Rajasthan from Friday.

Rahul Gandhi will address the first meeting at a wholesale market in Hanumangarh's Pilibanga at 11.30 am, followed by the second meeting at Padampur in Sri Ganganagar at 3 pm.

On Saturday, he will reach Kishangarh airport and Ajmer district and visit Tejaji temple in Sursura and hold dialogues with farmers.

Later, he will interact with farmers in Rupangarh and address a farmers rally at Makrana in Nagaur district.

