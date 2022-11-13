Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Gujarat On November 22

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Gujarat on November 22. He will visit Gujarat during a break from Congress party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Gujarat in two phases, on December 1 and 5. Votes will be counted on December 8.

Earlier, Congress released the fourth list of nine candidates for Gujarat polls. With the release of the names of nine candidates, the party has now declared candidates for 104 seats.

Congress had announced its first list on November 4, in which 43 candidates were announced. The second list consisting of 46 candidates was announced on November 10. A list of seven candidates was released on Friday, however, one was a replacement for the earlier announced candidate.

Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are looking to end the BJP's 27-year rule in Gujarat.