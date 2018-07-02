Rahul Gandhi To Begin Two-Day Amethi Visit From July 4

Rahul Gandhi will hold discussions with select activists over issues related to Congress.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi from July 4, the party's district committee president Yogendra Mishra said today.

Giving the details of his visit, Mr Mishra told PTI that the Congress president will hold discussions with select activists over issues related to the party and other political developments at Fursatganj under the Tiloi assembly segment on July 4.

In the evening, Rahul Gandhi will meet a delegation of small traders at Gauriganj, he added.

Mr Mishra said Rahul Gandhi will stay at the party office in Gauriganj, the district headquarters - a departure from the tradition of staying at the guest house of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Munshiganj.

The Congress has repeatedly been attacked by BJP in the past for using guesthouses whose land was leased by the government for charity work.

On July 5, Rahul Gandhi will meet a group of farmers in Tala village.

He said the Congress president may leave Amethi after this programme.

Mr Gandhi may also discuss matters relating to next year's parliamentary elections, some party activists said on condition of anonymity.

This election will be of great importance for the Congress' future and for Mr Gandhi himself, they said.