Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that he had mild Covid symptoms (File)

Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid. The Congress leader tweeted that he had mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Rahul Gandhi, 50, wrote.

Another top Congress leader, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was admitted to hospital yesterday with high fever. The 88-year-old later tested positive for Covid. He has received two doses of Covaxin and was, according to sources, hospitalised as "a matter of precaution".

Rahul Gandhi was among those who posted his wishes for the Congress leader. "Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time," he tweeted.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said this morning Dr Singh was stable. "Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.