'Sold Out': Rahul Gandhi Targets Media Over Sedition Charge Against 10,000 Tribals

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the media after 10,000 tribals in Jharkhand were reportedly charged under the "draconian" sedition law, saying it should have raised a "storm" but it did not.

"That any Govt could slam the draconian ''sedition'' law on 10,000 Adivasis, fighting against state oppression, should have shocked the conscience of our nation & raised a media storm. But it hasn't. Our "sold out" media may have lost its voice; as citizens can we afford to?" Mr Gandhi tweeted.

According to a report, 10,000 adivasis were booked under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code by Jharkhand police.

