Rahul Gandhi Takes Train To Udaipur For 3-Day Chintan Shivir

Rahul Gandhi departed today for Udaipur to take part in the three-day Chintan Shivir.

A trainload of Congress leaders and workers, led by Rahul Gandhi, departed today for Udaipur to take part in the three-day Chintan Shivir, where the all-important leadership issue and the party's roadmap for the coming days will be up for discussion.

The mega meeting comes days after the party held extensive discussions with election strategist Prashant Kishor, who made detailed presentations regarding the revival of the party.

Many of the leaders had acknowledged the plans as good and there is much speculation on whether the Congress will adopt any of the ideas.

Among Mr Kishor's plans was the induction of a non-Gandhi Working President, who would deal with day-to day issues while Sonia Gandhi remained the party chief. The plan dovetailed with the expected organisational elections to be held later this year.

With a huge section of Gandhi family loyalists hoping that Rahul Gandhi formally makes a comeback as party chief, and a section -- including the G-23 -- batting for a non-Gandhi leader, the Chintan Shivir discussions are expected to grab eyeballs over the weekend.

"The fact that we are holding the shivir is in itself a message that the Congress president means business," senior party leader Randeep Surjewala had said on Monday.

At Monday's meeting of the Working Committee -- the party's highest decision-making body -- Sonia Gandhi had sent out a clear signal to critics, saying self-criticism is needed in party forums but it should not be done to erode self-confidence and morale.

She, however, also warned against such brainstorming sessions becoming a ritual. She said she was determined that the coming Chintan Shivir should herald a restructured organisation and sought the cooperation of all leaders.