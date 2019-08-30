Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Mumbai Court For Calling PM 'Commander-In-Thief'

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before the court on October 3.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a court in Mumbai over a defamation complaint filed against him for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "commander-in-thief" last year while attacking the PM over the Rafale deal. The 36-jet Rafale deal has been at the heart of the opposition's allegation against the government of crony capitalism.

The Girgaum metropolitan magistrate has asked Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court on October 3.

The summons was issued over a complaint filed by a Maharashtra BJP executive member Mahesh Shrishrimal against Rahul Gandhi.

In September last year, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a jibe "India's commander-in-thief" - without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complainant says Rahul Gandhi's remarks are not only offensive towards the PM, but BJP workers as well.

Rahul Gandhi had focused much of his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections around the "Chowkidaar Chor Hai" slogan, accusing PM Modi of cancelling the previous UPA government's agreement and signing off on an overpriced deal only to facilitate an offset contract for industrialist Anil Ambani's inexperienced defence company.

India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs. 58,000 crore.

The Supreme Court had ruled in December last year that it has found nothing wrong with the agreement signed by PM Modi. It also said that there was no substantial evidence to suggest that any private entity was shown favouritism in the case.

Four public interest litigations seeking a court-monitored investigation into the Rafale deal were also dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal

