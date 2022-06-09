Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Enforcement Directorate. Congress Plans Protests

Senior Congress leaders will march with Rahul Gandhi to the ED offices on Monday.

The Congress is planning a huge show of strength as Rahul Gandhi turns up for questioning in the National Herald case on Monday. Across the country, party workers will hold protests outside the offices of the Enforcement Directorate. In Delhi, senior leaders – including MPs and members of the Working Committee -- will march with Mr Gandhi to the offices of the agency, sources said.

The decision was taken earlier today at a virtual meeting of the party's top leaders -- general secretaries, in-charges of various states and state unit presidents. Sources said the idea is to highlight the BJP-led Central government's "vendetta politics" and misuse of the Central agencies.

Monday's s show of strength is likely to be identical to the one held in 2015 when Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had sought bail in the case.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Mr Gandhi.

The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The questioning of the Gandhis and senior Congress leaders comes after the agency registered a fresh case under the laws against money laundering following an Income Tax Department investigation against Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

Mr Gandhi's mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi, who has also been summoned for questioning, will seek a fresh date after three weeks. The 75-year-old is in isolation after testing positive for Covid on June 2.

The Congress has maintained that the Gandhis will appear for questioning as they have nothing to hide.