Video: Rahul Gandhi Suggests What To Have In 'Dinner With Friends'

Rahul Gandhi said he had a "very interesting interaction" with the students.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared candid moments with the students of a Tamil Nadu school that he had visited earlier this year, taking impromptu questions and relishing chhole bhhature and kulfi.

Mr Gandhi had visited St. Joseph's School in Tamil Nadu in March this year and done push-ups with a student during an interaction.

"I had visited St. Joseph's School, Mulagumoodu, Tamil Nadu a few months ago. A few days ago, they visited Delhi and came for a chat with me. We had a very interesting interaction," Mr Gandhi, who is also an MP from Kerala's Wayanad, said in a video tweeted by him.

Interaction and dinner with friends from St. Joseph's Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari (TN). Their visit made Diwali even more special.



This confluence of cultures is our country's biggest strength and we must preserve it.

On what would be the first government order that he will sign if he becomes Prime Minister, the 51-year-old Congress leader said, "I would give women reservation."

"If someone asked me what would be the one thing you will teach your child, I would say humility. Because from humility you get understanding," he responded to another question.

Mr Gandhi also asked the students about what they wanted to have for dinner, only to come up with a suggestion himself: "Can we arrange chhola bhhatura dinner here?"

Congress leader and Mr Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also interacted with the students.