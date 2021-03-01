'Eat False Promises': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over LPG Price Hike

Rahul Gandhi has got another issue to slam the centre- LPG price hike. (File)

In yet another attack on the government amid hike in prices of cooking gas, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today tweeted about "three alternatives" that the centre has given to people as he went on suggest that consumers have been left with no choice.

"Prices of LPG cylinders hiked yet again. For people, these are Modi government's alternatives - Wrap up businesses, throw away cooking stoves and eat up jumlas (false promises)," the 50-year-old MP from Kerala's Wayanad tweeted in Hindi.

His post came as non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were hiked by Rs 25. With effect from Monday, the price of non-subsidised LPG is at Rs 819 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. Last month, the cooking gas prices were hiked thrice, triggering protests by opposition leaders.

To send across a strong message to the government, the Congress held several press meets in February with cylinders on tables. "Narendra Modi's ruthless and immoral government is not only being unjust to farmers, but is now breaking the back of every housewife and common man," party Congress's Supriya Shrinate told reporters at one such press meet.

"The pitch of the Modi government, which is batting for billionaire friends on both ends of the economy, is full of high prices and inflation for the common people," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said in a post, charging at the centre.

With fuel prices also rising, breaching Rs 100-mark in some parts of the country, the opposition is all prepared to use the issue ahead of assembly elections in four states and one union territory.