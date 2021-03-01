LPG Cylinder Price Up Rs 25, Here's How Much You Pay For A Cylinder Now

LPG Cooking Gas Price: In Delhi, the price of non-subsidised LPG is Rs 819 per cylinder.

LPG Cylinder Price: Non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were hiked by Rs 25 on March 1, 2021. With effect from March 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG is at Rs 819 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer, supplies LPG under the brand Indane. Usually, the rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are reviewed on a monthly basis and any changes effected on the first day of each month. Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes. (Also Read: Cooking Gas Gets Costlier As LPG Cylinder Price Up ₹ 50 In Delhi )

In the month of February 2021, LPG prices were hiked almost three times. The hike in LPG cooking gas rates comes at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel have touched all-time highs across the four metro cities. Amid a surge in global crude oil prices, oil marketing companies increased the fuel rates across all metros. Usually, the rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are reviewed on a monthly basis and any alterations are implemented on the first day of every month. Cooking gas rates vary in different parts across the country due to variation in local taxes.

The prices of LPG cylinders in the country, both cooking and commercial, are determined by the state-run oil marketing companies. As per the current rules, the government subsidies a total of 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year.

The customer has to make any additional purchases required of the LPG cylinders based upon the market price. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. The subsidy on LPG is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil as well as foreign exchange rates.