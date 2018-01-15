Rahul Gandhi Should Shun Negative Politics, Says Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath said that had the Congress focused more on development, Amethi would not have languished.

137 Shares EMAIL PRINT Yogi Adityanath advised Rahul Gandhi to focus on politics of development and shun negative politics Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday advised Rahul Gandhi to shun "negative politics" and focus on development as he arrived in Uttar Pradesh on his first visit to the state after becoming the Congress president.



The Congress leader arrived in the state on a two-day visit to galvanise party workers for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and breathe life into the Congress party which saw its worst ever performance in the 2017 Assembly elections getting just seven seats in the 403-member House.



"The Congress president should give up negative politics," Yogi Adityanath told reporters here as Rahul Gandhi arrived in Lucknow en route Raebareli and Amethi, his Lok Sabha constituency.



Asked how he viewed Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the state as Congress chief, the chief minister said, "My advise to Rahul is that he should focus more on politics of development."



Yogi Adityanath said that had the Congress focused more on development, Amethi would not have languished.



"See the plight of his Lok Sabha constituency - Amethi - nursed by four generations of Nehru-Gandhi family," the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Gorakhnath temple, of which he is the head priest, on the occasion of Makarsankranti.



