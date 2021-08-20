"Architect Of 21st Century India": Rajiv Gandhi Remembered On 77th Birth Anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi 77th Birth Anniversary: The Congress party praised Rajiv Gandhi's immense contributions to the nation and called him the "architect of 21st Century India."

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the prime minister from 1984 to 1989, was born on August 20 in 1944.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in New Delhi this morning. Sharing a famous quote by his father, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Facebook, '"A secular India alone is an India that can survive'. Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his  77th birth anniversary.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu remembered Rajiv Gandhi's efforts to promote and make India an IT, telecom and education hub.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of information technology in the country and strengthened the Panchayati Raj System. "Let's pay tribute to the 21st-century visionary and his far-reaching ideas," he added.

Congress leader Milind Deora shared a throwback image from his childhood days featuring Rajiv Gandhi. Milind Deora said the image was from 1982.

Congress leader Praful Patel also paid his tribute to the youngest Prime Minister of India.  He wrote, “Remembering the youngest Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary. He was the architect of digital India in the true sense. He paved the path of information technology and telecom revolution in India.”

August 20 is also celebrated as Sadbhavana Diwas or Harmony Day – to promote national integration and peace among communities. 

