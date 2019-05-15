Rahul Gandhi Says He's Pushing For 'New Language' In Politics

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come amid a slanging match between parties during the campaign of Lok Sabha polls.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that he was pushing for a "new language" in politics which does not use violence and hatred even as ideological issues are debated intensely.

"I'm pushing for a new language in politics. Let's fight each other brutally on issues. Let's fight hard on ideology. But... Let's not use hatred and violence against each other. It's bad for (India)," he said in a tweet.

His remarks come amidst a slanging match between parties during the campaign of Lok Sabha elections with leaders also resorting to personal attacks. Incidents of violence have also been reported from West Bengal during the poll process.

Mr Gandhi had said after casting his vote in Delhi on May 12 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used hatred in the poll campaign and "we used love and I am confident, love will win".

