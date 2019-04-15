Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi's 4 Seat-Offer To AAP On Twitter. Arvind Kejriwal Bristles

Sheila Dikshit had warned Rahul Gandhi that alliance with AAP would hurt Congress in the long run. (File)

Rahul Gandhi, speaking for the first time on his Congress party's attempts at forming an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), tweeted today, "Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out."

"An alliance between the Congress and AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up four Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U turn," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress president has spoken on the alliance for the first time, though AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly needled the party over it.

Both parties seem to have softened their stand after weeks of hard negotiations that seemed to go nowhere. Like Rahul Gandhi, AAP also indicated that it was willing to try "till the end".

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "The country is in danger. To save the country from (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji's 'jodi', we are ready to do whatever is needed. Our efforts will continue till the end."

But soon after Rahul Gandhi's tweet today, AAP's Sanjay Singh again blamed the Congress for the dead-end.

"In Punjab AAP has four MPs and 20 legislators but Congress (which rules the state) does not want to part with even one seat. In Haryana, Congress has a single MP but does not want to give any seats. In Delhi, Congress has zero MLAs or MPs (legislators or parliamentarians), they want three seats from us. Is this compromise? Why don't you want to stop the BJP in other states too," tweeted Sanjay Singh.

