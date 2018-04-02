Rahul Gandhi 'Salutes' Dalit Protesters, Slams RSS, BJP

Mr Gandhi's comments came as several Dalit organisations called for a nation-wide shutdown against the dilution of arrest provisions under the SC/ST Atrocities Act by the Supreme Court.
"It is in the DNA of the RSS/BJP to keep Dalits at the lowest level in Indian society. Any one who challenges this thought is crushed with violence."
"Our Dalit brothers and sisters are today on the streets demanding protection of their rights from the Modi Government. We salute them," he tweeted in Hindi.
Mr Gandhi and his Congress party have slammed the BJP and the Modi government for its anti-Dalit mindset.
The centre has said it will move a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict today.