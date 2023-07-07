Rahul Gandhi Request In Defamation Case Rejected: What The Court Said

New Delhi: Modi surname case: The Gujarat High Court today turned down Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request seeking a hold on his conviction in a defamation case over his 2019 Modi surname remark.
Here are five things the court said while dismissing the petition:
Rahul Gandhi is seeking a stay on conviction on absolutely non-existent grounds.
Stay on conviction is not a rule.
There is no reasonable ground to stay the conviction, which is just, proper and legal.
There are 10 cases pending against Rahul Gandhi. A complaint has also been filed against him by the grandson of Veer Savarkar in Pune Court after Gandhi used terms against Veer Savarkar at Cambridge.
Refusal to stay conviction would not in any way result in injustice to the applicant.
