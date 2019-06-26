'Not The Forum To Discuss': Rahul Gandhi Rejects Party Appeal To Stay On

Rahul Gandhi has maintained that there would be no rollback on his decision to quit as Congress chief.

Rahul Gandhi remained firm on his decision to step down as the Congress president even as lawmakers of his party today urged him to stay on.

"This is the not the forum to discuss. As you all have raised this, I have already told the CWC about my decision. There has to be an accountability," Mr Gandhi said at a meeting chaired by his mother Sonia Gandhi. Congress lawmakers said was no one else who can lead the Congress and insisted that he continue to lead the party. However, Mr Gandhi asserted that he will go ahead with his decision to step down.

Mr Gandhi has so far maintained that there would be no rollback on his decision to quit the party post, announced days after the party's humiliating defeat in the national election.

Days after the results were declared, Rahul Gandhi took "100 per cent" responsibility for the party's failure and told the 52-member Congress Working Committee that he would like to exit as its boss.

But the Congress refused to accept Mr Gandhi's decision and over the last weeks, has stuck to the template.

