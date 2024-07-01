Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Face-Off In Parliament Over Agniveer

Polls are long over, the action has moved to parliament. It's now time for debate and discussion. And, disagreements, too. The parliament witnessed one such spirited exchange between Rahul Gandhi, the first time Leader of Opposition, and Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, over Agniveers.

Mr Gandhi, while speaking in Lok Sabha, targeted the government over the Agnipath scheme, terming it "use-and-throw labour" for the government.

Launched in 2022, Agnipath scheme provides for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services. Those recruited under the scheme are called Agniveers.

"One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a 'martyr'. I call him a martyr but the government of India does not call him a martyr. PM Modi does not call him a martyr. He calls him an Agniveer. His family will not get a pension. They won't get a compensation. He won't be called a martyr. His people won't get a pension. They won't get a compensation. Agniveer is use and throw like a labourer," said Mr Gandhi, dressed in his trademark T-shirt and trousers.

Under the scheme, youngsters in the 17.5 years-21 years age group are inducted for a four-year period. There is a provision to retain 25 per cent of these recruits for 15 more years. The remaining will be given a financial package as their service comes to an end.

The short-term service plan in the armed forces had triggered violent protests in several parts of the country.

"Ek Jawan aur doosre jawaan ke beech main phoot daalte ho, ki ek ko pension milega, ek ko shaheed ka darja milega aur doosre ko nahi milega. Aur apne aap ko deskhbhakt kehte ho (You are creating a divide between soldiers. One will get the name of a martyr, while one will not (the Agniveer). One will get the pension, while the other will not (the Agniveer). An Agniveer is not called a jawan. And then call yourself a patriot," said Mr Gandhi, contrasting the difference between the two types of soldiers.

Objecting to LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "He (Rahul Gandhi) should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of Rs one crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting our borders or during war."

At this point, Rajnath Singh, seated between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, stood up to oppose.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of Rs one crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting our borders or during war," said the Defence Minister.

"Galat nahi hai, sir; galat nahi hai, sir (I am not wrong, sir; I am not wrong, sir)," protested Mr Gandhi.

Mr Gandhi used both compensation and pension in his speech and while replying Mr Singh used the word compensation.

"Regarding the Agniveer scheme, direct communication was established with many people, 158 organizations, their suggestions were taken, then this Agniveer scheme has been brought. This scheme has been brought after a lot of thought," Mr Singh said.

Under the existing provisions, families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty are not eligible for regular benefits like pension.

In an interview to NDTV before the polls, Mr Singh underlined that "one of the factors behind starting this scheme is to bring more young people into the armed forces".

The Congress has argued that the scheme will leave Agniveers unemployed at the age of 25. It also said that it affect cohesion in the forces as short-term recruits serve alongside soldiers eligible for secure pensions and more generous allowances.

They Centre maintains that a good financial package to Agniveers at the end of their four-year service will give them a good head start, besides the unique experience of working in the forces.

Families of Agniveers dying in the line of duty should get the same benefits that are extended to those of regular military personnel, a parliamentary panel recommended in February.

