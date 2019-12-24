Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Stopped From Entering UP's Meerut By Cops

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were stopped from entering UP's Meerut by police

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped today from entering Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to meet the families of those killed in protests against the citizenship law last week.

Around six people were killed in protests at Meerut against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had started this morning for Meerut in an SUV. The police reportedly told the Congress leaders that they cannot visit Meerut, a town about 60 km from Delhi, as a ban on large gatherings is in place. The convoy then turned back to Delhi.

"We asked the police if they have any order, they didn't show us any order but they just said you can please go back," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Gandhis were told they could postpone their visit. According to the Congress, they offered to travel in a group of three people but were still not allowed to go ahead.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi had visited Bijnore - where two men had died -- without being stopped. The Congress general secretary met the families of the two victims.

On Friday, protesters in Meerut burnt vehicles and threw stones at the police, who used lathi charge and tear gas shells.

Internet was suspended after the violence.

Some 15 people have died in violent protests across Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution in Muslim-dominated nations Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, if they came to India before 2015. It is the first law that makes religion a criterion for citizenship. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles enshrined in the constitution.