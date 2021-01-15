'Laws Meant To Finish Farmers': Rahul Gandhi Leads Congress Delhi Protest

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today protested outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's official residence today, in solidarity with those farmers who have been protesting against the central government's recently introduced agricultural laws.

Representatives of the farmers, who have been protesting against these laws for over 50 days, are today meeting government officials to discuss ways to break the deadlock.

Today's protest near Raj Nivas in the national capital by the Congress party, which has backed the farmers all this while, was part of the party's "Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar" campaign.

"The 'annadata' of the country are doing Satyagraha against their arrogant Modi government for their rights. Today, entire India is raising its voice against the atrocities on farmers and rising prices of petrol and diesel. You too join and become a part of this Satyagraha. #SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar," tweeted Mr Gandhi ahead of the today's march to Raj Niwas.

"BJP goverment will have to withdraw the farm laws. The Congress will not relent till these laws are repealed. These laws are not to help farmers, but to finish them," Mr Gandhi said leading the protest outside Raj Niwas.

The Congress is observing Kisan Adhikar Divas (Farmer Rights Day) today and all state units have been asked to congregate around all Raj Bhavans in the states.

On January 9, a virtual meeting of Congress leaders decided to go aggressive against the Centre and will "hit the ground" over the farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been camped in and around Delhi in decrepit conditions for the past many weeks. They have been protesting against three recently-passed farm laws perceived to be harmful to them.

The three contentious laws are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.