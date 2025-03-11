Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Meet Speaker Om Birla Amid Voter List Row

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday.

During his address in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi while speaking in the Lok Sabha stated that the House needs to discuss the issue of voters list.

He said, "Question is being raised on the voter list in every states. In Maharashtra, questions were raised on black and white voter list. The entire opposition is just saying that there should be a discussion on the voter's list."

Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, took to social media platform X and said the government should allow discussion on the issue in Parliament.

She further said the reports of the voter list manipulation only appeared before elections and are "very dangerous" for democracy.

"The way reports of voter list manipulation comes before every election, it is very dangerous for our democracy. The entire opposition in the Parliament wants a detailed discussion on the voter list. This discussion is very important for the protection of democracy and the Constitution. The government should give up its stubbornness and allow this discussion done," Priyanka Gandhi said in her post.

She also shared the demands made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha that there should be a discussion on the voters list issue.

Earlier on March 6, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress met Election Commission officials in Kolkata regarding their complaints about the same Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

However, ECI has clarified that having the same Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number doesn't mean there are duplicate or fake voters.

