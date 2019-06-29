Rahul Gandhi Press Meet Passes Sold For A Lakh: Suspended Congress Leader

Rahul Gandhi held a press meeyt on his recent visit to Chennai

Suspended Congress leader Karate R Thiagarajan on Saturday alleged security lapse during party chief Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Chennai, claiming that the state Congress media coordinator sold passes for his press meet at a cost of Rs 50,000-1,00,000.

Speaking to media, he claimed, "Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's media coordinator Gopanna sold passes for Rahul Gandhi's press meet for Rs 50,000-1,00,000. How can this be done? This is a huge security lapse. I will complaint about this to the Police Commissioner."

"I had asked Mr Alagiri (party's state president) to call for an investigation on this, why is he quiet?" he added.

On Saturday, Mr Thiagarajan met senior party leader P Chidambaram after he was suspended from the party on account of "frequent anti-party activities and breach of discipline".

Mr Thiagarajan said he has presented his version to Chidambaram and hopes that the former Union Minister will present his case to the higher leadership.

It is believed that Thiagarajan was suspended from the party for raising his voice against the DMK, a poll ally of Congress, during a meeting that was recently held.

"In an internal meeting called by Alagiri regarding local body elections, several people raised their voice against DMK, but only my name is running in the papers," Mr Thiagarajan said, when asked about the reason for his suspension.

The disgruntled leader claimed he was suspended from the party without any explanation or a Show Cause notice, and said he would write to Mr Gandhi on the issue of his suspension.

