Rahul Gandhi 'Prefers Briefings From Chinese': JP Nadda's Sharp Attack

Rahul Gandhi "weak on facts and strong on mudslinging," said BJP chief JP Nadda.

BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at Congress's Rahul Gandhi, alleging in a series of angry tweets that his latest "re-launch" has failed. The outburst came after Mr Gandhi posted his latest two-minute video on twitter, where he targeted the government on its handling of China.

Accusing Mr Gandhi of being "weak on facts and strong on mudslinging," Mr Nadda said,"In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, RahulGandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India's armed forces".

"Since the 1950's, China has made strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends. Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing lot of land to China in the UPA years, MoU Signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more," another tweet read.

All off this, he said, shows "one dynasty's desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India".

Since the Chinese troops' attack on Indian forces at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers died in action, the BJP has been under Congress attack. The party has retaliated, citing the wars with China during the Congress rule.

Last week, Mr Gandhi had started posting a series of two-minute videos, saying he wanted to "make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth".

In the message accompanying his latest video -- referring to the June 15 clash with China in Ladakh -- posted on Twitter today, Mr Gandhi said, "PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness".

Mr Nadda responded to the attack on the Prime Minister in his last tweet.

The Congress hit back at Mr Nadda with a sharp tweet.

"Tragic that Nadda ji is sounding more and more like a troll version of the Bhakts. Simple questions are-: 1. Why are you & PM scared of even naming China, much less address brazen Chinese transgressions? 2. How do you propose to reclaim our territory & ensure status quo ante?" read a tweet from Randeep Surjewala.