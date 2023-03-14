BJP's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Parliament, Congress' Pushback

Leading the government's offensive against Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said Parliament cannot sit and watch as a member goes abroad and talks against the democracy of India.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after they met as the heated exchange between the BJP and Congress over Mr Gandhi's remarks continued for the second day.

The Wayanad MP is drawing fire from the BJP over his remarks at a London event, in which he said Indian democracy had "come undone".

The BJP has demanded an apology from Mr Gandhi and said MPs from all parties must condemn his remarks. The Congress, however, has trashed the ruling party's allegations and said "those crushing democracy are talking of saving it".

"We cannot sit quiet and watch everything. A member of the House goes to foreign country and talks against the democracy of India. I am shocked that some parties are also backing him. I appeal to all parties to criticise how a senior MP tried to defame Parliament on foreign land," Mr Goyal said in Rajya Sabha amid protest by Congress members.

Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil has filed a breach of privilege notice against Mr Goyal, Leader of the House, for allegedly violating rules by making allegations against Mr Gandhi. "It is pertinent to note that Shri Piyush Goyal repeatedly spoke about (an) hon'ble Member of the Lok Sabha and kept on stating facts which were not true. Mr Goyal criticised a Member of the Lok Sabha without truth and was intentionally going on with derogatory remarks," Mr Gohil said in his notice.

The Congress member cited examples when the chair had ruled that no member can raise allegations against a member of another House.