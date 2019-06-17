Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rani Laxmibai on her death anniversary.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today paid rich tributes to Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmibai on the occasion of her death anniversary, calling her one of the leading figures of the 1857 freedom struggle.

"On the occasion of her death anniversary, I pay my heartfelt tribute to Rani Laxmibai, one of the leading figures of the 1857 freedom struggle," Mr Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post.

Rani Laxmibai was born on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi. An embodiment of courage, she was also known as Manikarnika.

She was known for her courage and bravery, Rani Laxmibai was considered a symbol of resistance to British rule.

She got married to Raja Gangadhar Rao, the King of Jhansi in 1842, but he passed away a few years later and she took over as the Queen of Jhansi, much to the annoyance of the British, who wanted to annex the princely state by imposing "Doctrine of Lapse."

In March 1858, Jhansi came under siege by the forces of the British East India company and a fierce battle ensued.

Although her troops were overwhelmed, Rani Laxmibai did not concede defeat and continued the battle with stiff resistance.

Rani Laxmibai fought valiantly till her last breath. She died in an encounter with the Company's forces near Gwalior on June 17, 1858.