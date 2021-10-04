'They Are Stunned By Your Courage': Rahul Gandhi On Priyanka vs UP Cops

Lakhimpur-Kheri Violence: Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Uttar Pradesh administration is stunned by your courage, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, where eight including four farmers were killed in violence on Sunday.

"Priyanka, I know you won't back away - they are stunned by your courage. In this non-violent fight for justice, we will make the country's Annadata win," tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi, adding the #NoFear.

The Congress had earlier tweeted a video in which Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen in a confrontation with the UP police while being detained on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. The party said Ms Vadra was being taken to Sitapur Police line and urged people to gather there.

"Warrant nikalo, order nikalo nahi toh main yahan se nahi hil rahi hoon (Produce a warrant or a legal order or else I am not moving out from here) and if you will put me in that car I will charge you with kidnapping. And the charge will not be against the police but you," Ms Vadra was seen in videos telling the police agitatedly when her convoy was stopped.

Priyanka Gandhi who was enroute Kheri has been detained at Sitapur by UP cops. pic.twitter.com/OB4VQ75Nay — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) October 4, 2021

The violence erupted on Sunday as a group of protesting farmers tried to block Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting the area.

Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the violence-hit district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, has also been imposed, according to officials.

The UP Police took to Twitter early on Monday to describe the incident as "unfortunate" and said eight casualties have been reported till now as per the district administration.