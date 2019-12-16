'Weapons Of Mass Polarisation': Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship Act, NRC

The Congress has challenged the citizenship law in court (File)

Rahul Gandhi described the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC or National Registry of Citizens as "weapons of mass polarisation" in a tweet today as protests swept across universities in the country. The Congress leader said he stood by those protesting peacefully against the two measures.

"The CAB & NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Protests have been reported from many colleges across India a day after violence and police action during protests against the citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

The citizenship law, passed last week, makes it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against secular principles of the constitution.

The Congress has challenged the law in court.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the government "cowardly" for entering universities and "thrashing students".

In a warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said the voice of the youth cannot be suppressed. "This government is scared of the voice of the public. It wants to stifle the youth of this country with its dictatorship," she added.