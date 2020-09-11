'Discuss Status Quo Ante With China, Other Talks Worthless': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Centre's handling of the stand-off with China (File)

The only discussion worth having with China is the restoration of its positions along the Line of Actual Control as of March, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Friday, after India and China issued a joint-statement on the Ladakh standoff following a meeting of the foreign ministers in Moscow. Mr Gandhi also attacked the Centre claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shirking his responsibility to drive China out of "our land".

"The only "talk" to have with China is about restoration of 'Status Quo Ante' as of March 2020. PM & GOI refuse to take responsibility for pushing China out of our land. All other "talk" is worthless," he tweeted.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in Moscow on Thursday evening, on the sidelines of the SCO summit, days after a fresh stand-off broke out at the southern bank of Pangong Tso, when Chinese soldiers armed with spears and rifles tried to close in on Indian forward posts in an apparent attempt to force a physical fight on the lines of the June 14 clash at Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers died for the country. Shots were fired for the first time along the LAC in 45 years.

In the meeting, the two countries agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side and that the border troops should maintain dialogue, disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.

The ministers also agreed that both sides must abide by the existing agreements and main peace at the border.

India and China have been engaged in a stand-off since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas in Ladakh. There have been military-level, NSA-level and minister-level dialogues between the two countries, which have led to the partial withdrawal of China from the Galwan region.

India last week blunted an attempt by Chinese soldiers to intrude into Indian territory near the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Mr Gandhi has been critical of the Centre's handling of the stand-off with China. Earlier today, he took a sharp jibe at the government.

"The Chinese have taken our land. When exactly is GOI planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an 'Act of God'?" he tweeted.