Day After Congress 'Rebels' Meet, Rahul Gandhi's Reach-out

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda met Rahul Gandhi today, a day after attending a meeting of the Congress "G-23" or rebel group. Mr Hooda is unhappy with the functioning of Haryana state president Selja Kumari, sources said.

A group of 18 Congress leaders, a mix of G-23 dissidents and some 'newcomers', met last night and pitched for a "collective, inclusive leadership".

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is quite popular among the masses, was one of the newcomers who attended the meet. The 23 dissenters had written to Sonia Gandhi two years ago demanding big changes in the Congress, including a leadership overhaul.

Wednesday's G-23 meet came just days after an election post-mortem by the Congress Working Committee. The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

At the Working Committee meeting to postmortem the elections, there was talk of forming a new committee to prepare for the elections after the parliament session, but no commitment was given about any hard change.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had then sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.