Sonia Gandhi Sacks 5 State Congress Chiefs Over Poll Defeats

Sonia Gandhi's move is a follow-up to the Congress leadership meeting on Sunday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today sacked the party's chiefs in the five states where it suffered massive defeats last week. Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress chief, is among them.

The Congress lost Punjab to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and failed to put up a fight in the four states where it had hoped for a comeback - or a close fight with the BJP.

Sonia Gandhi's move is a follow-up to the Congress leadership meeting on Sunday to discuss the latest poll drubbings.

The Congress Working Committee said Sonia Gandhi would remain chief and authorised her to take "effective and immediate steps" to address organisational issues.