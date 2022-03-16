'Only Way Forward Is...': Congress Rebels After Meet On Election Defeat

A group of 18 Congress leaders from six states -- many of them part of the group of 23 original dissidents -- spoke in favour of "collective, inclusive leadership" after a meeting at the house of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad this evening. The meet -- attended also by 'newcomers' like Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, Manishankar Aiyer and Shankar Singh Vaghela -- also spoke of creating a platform with other like-minded parties to take on the BJP in 2024.

"We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision-making at all levels," read a statement from the group after the meeting.

"In order to oppose the BJP it is necessary to strengthen the Congress Party. We demand the Congress party initiate dialogue with other like-minded forces to create a platform to pave the way for credible alternative for 2024," the statement added.