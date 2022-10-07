'Gauri Lankesh Stood For...': Rahul Gandhi Marches With Her Family

Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her home five years ago.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Friday joined by the mother and sister of murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka as he walked with them and said he stood with her and countless others who "represent the true spirit of India".

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of people like Gauri Lankesh and that can never be silenced.

"Gauri stood for Truth Gauri stood for Courage Gauri stood for Freedom I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is their voice. It can never be silenced," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture of him walking with Lankesh's family members, holding her mother's hand.

The 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8.

The yatra has so far covered hundreds of kilometres across the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

An acclaimed independent journalist and activist, Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, from close range near her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru, allegedly by right-wing activists.

Her murder sparked protests across India and drew international condemnation.

She was a staunch advocate of secularism and critic of right-wing political ideology.