'Rahul Gandhi Is Anti-Gujarati': BJP Chief On Activist Joining Congress Yatra

Rahul Gandhi with activist Medha Patkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is anti-Gujarati, said BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday as he launched a scathing attack on Congress ahead of next month's Gujarat assembly elections.

Mr Nadda's remarks came in light of activist Medha Patkar, who spearheaded the Narmada Bachao Aandolan to prevent the displacement of locals due to the Dam, joining Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Nadda said, "I believe Gujarat will break records this time. Gujarat has developed and emerged in many fields. This is why people will vote for us again. Medha Patkar has always taken an anti-development stand. Rahul Gandhi standing next to her means he is also anti-Gujarati."

Gujarat will vote in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - in the assembly elections and the votes will be counted on December 8.

Asked about the row over jailed Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, the BJP chief said, "(Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia should be ashamed that in the name of illness, Satyendra Jain is getting massages from a rapist. Why didn't he get bail till now? Are there not enough lawyers? He is in jail in a serious matter which is why it is getting difficult for him to get bail."

The AAP is under attack over a video of Mr Jain receiving a massage inside his cell in Tihar Jail, which went viral ahead of the civic polls in Delhi.