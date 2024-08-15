'Freedom Is Our Shield': Rahul Gandhi's Independence Day Message To Nation

Rahul Gandhi wished the country on the occasion of Independence Day in a post on X

Freedom is a protective shield woven into constitutional and democratic values, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said today in his Independence Day greetings to the nation.

"Happy Independence Day to all countrymen. For us, freedom is not just a word - it is our biggest protective shield, woven into constitutional and democratic values," the Congress leader said in a message on X. "This is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope to fulfil dreams. Jai Hind," he added.

In his Happy Independence Day message, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said democracy and the Constitution is our biggest shield. "We will protect this till the last breath. The Opposition is oxygen for democracy. It checks the government's unconstitutional attitude and amplifies the people's voice. It is worrying that the government has turned constitutional and autonomous institutions into puppets," he said.

The Congress chief said the party's workers are ready to make every sacrifice to protect the nation. "This will be the true tribute to our ancestors," he said in a video message shared on X.

Mr Kharge hoisted the national flag at the AICC headquarters this morning. Former UPA president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present on the occasion.

In her Independence Day message, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said freedom, democracy, justice, equality and national unity is our national pledge. "These values are the foundation of our Constitution. Protecting them is our most important duty towards the nation. Our pledge to protect our freedom, Constitution and its values is firm. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat," she said.

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on the ramparts of Red Fort this morning, two months after he began his third term in office. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister stressed on the Centre's vision to make India a developed nation by 2047.