'4-5 Businessmen Benefitting From Fuel Price Rise': Rahul Gandhi In Goa

Rahul Gandhi is in Goa ahead of state polls next year.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the BJP on increasing fuel prices. He pointed out that crude oil prices were much higher when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power and yet, people are forced to pay more now when fuel prices in the international market are lower.

"During the UPA government, international fuel prices reached $140 per barrel. Today, fuel prices are much lower in the international market but still, you pay more. Today India is taxing fuel at the highest rate in the world," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress leader is in the coastal state for a day-long visit ahead of assembly elections due early next year.

Many experts have also suggested that India lower its taxes on fuel, which at around 54 percent is one of the highest in the world.

Mr Gandhi also launched a veiled attack at businessmen who are seen as close to the Prime Minister. "If you look carefully, there are 4-5 businessmen who are benefitting from this," he reportedly said.

Fuel prices in India have seen an almost continuous hike in prices recently, and the opposition parties have been quick to criticise the BJP-led government for it. Consumer fuel prices continued to surge to record high levels on Friday, October 29, for the third straight day. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost Rs 108.64 and Rs 97.37 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol now costs 37.52 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilolitre or roughly Rs 79 per litre.

The Congress leader also claimed that his party has delivered on what they promised in their manifestoes while asking for people's votes. "We fought elections in Chhattisgarh and promised to waive the loan of farmers and we did it. You can go and confirm it in Punjab and Karnataka as well. Whatever goes in our manifesto is a guarantee, not only a promise," news agency ANI quoted Mr Gandhi saying.

We fought elections in Chhattisgarh and promised to waive the loan of farmers and we did it. You can go and confirm it in Punjab, Karnataka also. Whatever goes in our manifesto is a guarantee, not only a promise: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Goa pic.twitter.com/fc2YCZCarb — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Mr Gandhi's Goa visit comes days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started her three-day visit to campaign for her party in the state.

The Congress leader also interacted with members of the fishing community this morning in Velsao, a coastal village in the state.