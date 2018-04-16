Rahul Gandhi In Amethi LIVE: Congress President Begins His 3 Day Visit To Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi will meet farmers, inaugurate a passport seva kendra, a road project and a private school.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 16, 2018 10:55 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi In Amethi LIVE: Congress President Begins His 3 Day Visit To Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi In Amethi: Congress president began his three-day visit to to Amethi and Raebareli.

New Delhi:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi began his three-day visit to to Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh today. Mr Gandhi represents Amethi in Parliament, while his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Member of Parliament from Raebareli.

According to Rahul Gandhi's representative Chandra Kant Dubey, the Congress president, during his three-day visit starting from today till April 18, will meet farmers, inaugurate a passport seva kendra, a road project and a private school.

Rahul Gandhi will also laid the foundations of some development projects.

Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's Amethi visit:




Apr 16, 2018
10:54 (IST)


Congress President Rahul Gandhi receives a warm welcome by Rajya Sabha Member Raj Babbar, state leaders and party workers at the Lucknow airport.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi in AmethiAmethi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018IPL 2018Diabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................