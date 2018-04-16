Rahul Gandhi In Amethi LIVE: Congress President Begins His 3 Day Visit To Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi In Amethi: Congress president began his three-day visit to to Amethi and Raebareli.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi receives a warm welcome by Rajya Sabha Member Raj Babbar, state leaders and party workers at the Lucknow airport.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi began his three-day visit to to Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh today. Mr Gandhi represents Amethi in Parliament, while his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Member of Parliament from Raebareli.According to Rahul Gandhi's representative Chandra Kant Dubey, the Congress president, during his three-day visit starting from today till April 18, will meet farmers, inaugurate a passport seva kendra, a road project and a private school.Rahul Gandhi will also laid the foundations of some development projects.