Rahul Gandhi Greets MGNREGA Worker's Son For Cracking JEE Exam

Lekhraj Bheel, 18, is the first person from his tribal village to clear the exam.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday greeted the son of a MGNREGA worker for passing the JEE mains examination.

"A son of MGNREGA worker from Rajasthan's tribal village Bheelan has cracked the JEE mains examination. Greetings for your success," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

