Rahul Gandhi Expected To Visit Chhattisgarh On April 24 PL Punia said Rahul Gandhi will visit Raipur and Surguja in the state during his visit to the state.

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend a regional convention in Chhattisgarh on April 24. (File photo) New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend a regional convention in Chhattisgarh on April 24 to mark the 25th anniversary of the constitutional amendment on Panchayati Raj.



According to AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia, the Congress chief has given his consent for attending the event, which will mark the anniversary of the 73rd amendment of the Constitution granting more powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions.



He said the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sammelan Sangathan is organising the conference in Chhattisgarh, which will see participation of delegates from nearby states also.



Mr Punia said Mr Gandhi will visit Raipur and Surguja in the state during his visit to the state.



Mr Gandhi will also participate in a 'Dalit Sammelan' on 'Save Constitution' being organised by the Congress SC/ST department at Talkatora Stadium on April 23.



The attempt is to reach out to Dalits, where the party will launch a nationwide save constitution' campaign to highlight the rising cases of atrocities and alleged attacks on Dalits.





