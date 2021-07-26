Rahul Gandhi Rides Tractor In Heart Of Delhi To Protest Farm Laws

Parliament has been adjourned several times over, among other things, the farm laws

Rahul Gandhi today rode to Parliament on a new set of wheels to register his protest against the three agricultural farm laws.

Seated at the wheel on a blazing red tractor, Rahul Gandhi, sporting a half-sleeved shirt, trousers and sandals, rode along confidently with a face mask on in the heart of Delhi, marking his protest against the controversial farm laws.

"I've brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (Government) are suppressing voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen," the 51-year-old leader was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

"As per government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," he added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since November at the three Delhi border points seeking repeal of the farm laws and a new law to guarantee minimum support price, or MSP, for crops.

Since the beginning of the monsoon session last week, Parliament has been adjourned several times over, among other things, the farm laws. Some Congress MPs said refused to let the House function until the matter was solved. They protested outside Parliament. The Shiromani Akali Dal also sought a debate.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar maintains the farm laws are beneficial, adding they can be discussed "point-wise" if farmers express the issues.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the contentious laws.

On Sunday, while calling the farmers of Jind (Haryana) revolutionaries, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had hailed the decision of carrying out a tractor parade in protest against the centre's farm laws on Independence Day.