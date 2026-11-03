Rahul Gandhi Doubles Down On Debate Dare, Gets A Counter From N Sitharaman

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's debate challenge to Rahul Gandhi has received enthusiastic support from party colleagues and allies who are piling on the pressure on the Congress leader. Today, Shah's cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman and ally Janata Dal United took sharp digs at Gandhi, who turned a blind eye and reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a comprehensive debate, saying it has been 24 hours since his last challenge.

"Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP. Just yesterday, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah offered a special session to debate SIR and EVMs. Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in Parliament that you show while issuing challenges on social media? Demanding answers also carries an obligation to hear them," read a sharp post from the Union finance minister.

"You speak endlessly about protecting democracy and the Constitution. But that respect should also reflect in how you treat the institutions they have established... You say, "Daro mat." Then bring the facts, face the scrutiny and stay to hear the answers. In the House, uphold the standards of debate you demand from others," Sitharaman added.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said Gandhi should raise all the issues he wants to discuss in Parliament if he has faith in parliamentary democracy.

"If Rahul Gandhi has even a little faith in parliamentary democracy, he should accept Amit Shah's challenge," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

Amit Shah had challenged Gandhi to a debate yesterday, saying the government is ready to convene a special session of Parliament on the issue.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) holds the Constitution in hand, but doesn't respect the Constitution. Rahul ji, you don't allow Parliament to run. Be it EVMs, SIR, infiltrators, I challenge you from Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come for debate," he had said at the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padayatra.

Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said today that the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions on Bihar SIR, made it clear that the Election Commission has the jurisdiction to conduct the SIR and that the exercise was being carried out through legal means.

"If you do not have faith in the country's great judiciary and do not believe in parliamentary democracy, this is an anarchic approach. Therefore, he should accept the challenge and come to the special session of Parliament to raise whatever issues he wants to," Prasad said.

The Congress has hit back at Shah, saying if he is serious about the proposal, he should first ensure the resignation of his "hatchet man", Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and suspend the SIR exercise.

Gandhi, meanwhile, challenged PM Modi again for a debate. His post on social media platform X read: "Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let's do this as soon as possible."

"We'll both be there. The media will be there. The youth of this country will be there. There will be a table. You'll sit on one side, I'll sit on the other. You can appoint whoever you want as the judge. You can even make Mohan Bhagwat ji the judge," he added.

(With PTI)