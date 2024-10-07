Rahul Gandhi's Cooking Session, Lunch With Dalit Family In Maharashtra

Rahul not only enjoyed a hearty meal with the family but also helped prepare it.

Rahul Gandhi visited a "Dalit kitchen" during his recent visit to Maharashtra's Kolhapur. His discovery of the Dalit cuisine came about due to his curiosity about "what they eat, how they cook and its social and political significance".

During his visit to the home of a Dalit farmer, Ajay Tukaram Sanade, at Unchaon village in Kolhapur on Saturday, he not only enjoyed a hearty and "spicy" meal with the family but also helped prepare it. The Leader of the Opposition was also accompanied by Shahu Patole, the author of the book 'Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada' which highlights foods eaten by the Dalits.

"No one knows what we (Dalits) eat," said Mr Patole.

"You said an interesting thing that no one knows what you eat, how you cook it. Which is why I have come here today," said Mr Gandhi.

The 54-year-old heads to the kitchen and tells the author, "I don't eat a lot of spice".

The conversation then moves to the discrimination faced by the Dalits. "In my village, they (the upper caste village) won't even have water or a cup of tea at my home," said Mr Patole.

"They respect my rank now, but not my caste," he said, adding, "People hide their caste and surname (due to the discrimination)."

Mr Gandhi and Mr Patole cooked 'harbharyanchi bhaji' - a vegetable of chickpea greens - 'tuvar dal' with brinjals and a dish made from spring onions for lunch. They paired the vegetables and lentil with Maharashtrian-style jowar bhakris (bread made with sorghum flour).

दलित किचन के बारे में आज भी बहुत कम लोग जानते हैं। जैसा शाहू पटोले जी ने कहा, “दलित क्या खाते हैं, कोई नहीं जानता।”



वो क्या खाते हैं, कैसे पकाते हैं, और इसका सामाजिक और राजनीतिक महत्व क्या है, इस जिज्ञासा के साथ, मैंने अजय तुकाराम सनदे जी और अंजना तुकाराम सनदे जी के साथ एक दोपहर… pic.twitter.com/yPjXUQt9te — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2024

The Sanade family said they "were totally unprepared for his sudden arrival". "First, we offered him water and tea, and later he said he was feeling hungry and volunteered to prepare something for all of us in our kitchen," they told IANS.

"Drawing on Patole and the Sanade family's personal experiences with caste and discrimination, we discussed the lack of awareness about Dalit cuisine and the importance of documenting this culture," the Congress leader posted on X today.

The Constitution gives Bahujans a share and rights, and we will protect that Constitution, he asserted.

But true inclusion and equality for all in the society will be possible only when every Indian strives with the spirit of brotherhood in their hearts, Mr Gandhi said.