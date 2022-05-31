Rahul Gandhi's 'Best Wishes' To Daughter Of Congress Leader For UPSC Feat

Shraddha Shukla is the daughter of Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla.

Rahul Gandhi has shared a special note of appreciation for the daughter of a Congress leader who achieved 45th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

Sharing a photo of Shraddha Shukla, the daughter of Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Shraddha, daughter of Shri Sushil Anand Shukla, the president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Communication Department, has achieved 45th rank in UPSC."

Expressing that the Congress party is proud of Ms Shukla's performance and results in the civil services exam, Mr Gandhi added, “Not only Chhattisgarh but the entire Congress party is very proud of you. Work for the country with all devotion and dedication, my best wishes for your bright future.”

This year, the top three ranks of the UPSC civil services exam were bagged by women. Mr Gandhi had also addressed this in a tweet on Monday and lauded the candidates for bagging the top slots.

In his tweet, Mr Gandhi said, “Congratulations to all those who have cleared this year's UPSC civil services exam. Very happy to see women bag the top 3 ranks. All of you now have a great responsibility of serving India with utmost integrity and commitment. My best wishes for your future careers.”

Congratulations to all those who have cleared this year's #UPSC civil services exam. Very happy to see women bag the top 3 ranks.



Shruti Sharma bagged All Indian Rank 1, topping the rank list of 685 candidates. Ms Sharma is an alumna of St. Stephen's College, Delhi and has pursued her post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The second rank went to Ankita Agarwal, who has a degree in Economics (Hons) from Delhi University.

Gamini Singla, who got the third rank, has a computer science engineering degree from the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

The UPSC civil service test is held annually to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other positions.