'We Aren't Key Decision-Maker In Maharashtra': Rahul Gandhi Causes Stir

Rahul Gandhi's comment today served to further complicate matters as two top allies in the Maharashtra coalition denied any rift over the coronavirus crisis and state government's lockdown exit strategy.

The Congress leader was seen to distance himself from reports of strained ties between his party's Maharashtra coalition allies Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister, and Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar.

"I would like to make a differentiation here. We are supporting the government in Maharashtra, but we are not the key decision maker in Maharashtra. We are decision-makers in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. There is a difference between running the government and supporting it," Mr Gandhi said in response to media questions.

But he added: "I said very categorically that Maharashtra is an important state, Mumbai is the financial capital and there is a lot of attention, they have a difficult situation and lots of attention needs to be given to the state by the centre."

As Mr Gandhi's comments raised questions about the coalition, the NCP's Majeed Memon said: "It's not right to say Congress is not part of the decision making process. Congress members are part of the Cabinet. They are not providing support from outside. They are in the cabinet and sign of on decision made by the Maharashtra Government which includes the Congress party.

The former Congress chief's comment was seized by the opposition BJP. "The statement of mistrust between two alliance partners by RahulGandhi is a bad joke with the people of Maharashtra, humankind is facing this crisis. Uddhav Thackeray should answer allegations of non-cooperation by Shiv Sena in interest of people of Maharashtra," said BJP leader Shaina NC.

The Congress insisted that their leader's comments had been twisted out of context, but it did little to tamp down coalition crisis rumours that just a few hours ago, NCP veteran Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had forcefully denied. The speculation was powered by Mr Pawar's meeting with Uddhav Thackeray last evening at the Sena leader's Mumbai home "Matoshree".

"There is no threat to the Maharashtra government. All MLAs are with us, any attempt to break them at this time will result in the public beating us," Mr Pawar told NDTV.

Though the Congress was absent at Mr Pawar's meeting with the Chief Minister, he said all three coalition partners in Maharashtra were together and united in fighting the COVID threat.

The NCP leader also called his meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a "courtesy call". Mr Pawar has been openly critical of Mr Koshyari and has objected to his "intervention" in state matters.

Incidentally, the Governor had also asked to see Mr Thackeray but he refused, sending his representative instead.